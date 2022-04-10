Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 31,564 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 302.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $168,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atkore by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Atkore by 4,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 153,200 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

