Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00289958 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006580 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000622 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $733.81 or 0.01723323 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

