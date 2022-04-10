Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.02 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00007067 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $63.57 million and $5.48 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07582274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.96 or 0.99940736 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,070,601 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

