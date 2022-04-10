RAMP Price Reaches $0.10 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $45.39 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,789,678 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

