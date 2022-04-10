RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,943 shares of company stock valued at $425,211. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 898,950 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 417,015 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

