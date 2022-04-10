RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $690.25 and last traded at $690.25. 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.80.

RTLLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €747.00 ($820.88) to €738.00 ($810.99) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $746.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $881.20.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.