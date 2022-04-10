Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $6.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.19.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.