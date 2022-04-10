Raymond James Increases Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $111.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

ENV opened at $81.68 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Envestnet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

