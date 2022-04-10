Raymond James Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $38.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

