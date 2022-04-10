Raymond James Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $475.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $497.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $479.57.

Shares of SPGI opened at $413.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.09. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

