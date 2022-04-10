Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,278 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equitable by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

