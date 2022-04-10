Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

