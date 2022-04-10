Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.10.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $308.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.09. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.