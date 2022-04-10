Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.