Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

