Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

