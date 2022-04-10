Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $334,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $65.24.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

