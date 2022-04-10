Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

