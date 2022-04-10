Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

