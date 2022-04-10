Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMA opened at $88.57 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.