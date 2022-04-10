ReapChain (REAP) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $18.80 million and $2.13 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReapChain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

