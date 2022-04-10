Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of RCRRF opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. Recruit has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $71.66.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recruit will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

