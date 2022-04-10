Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $400.02

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDDGet Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.02 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.38). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 404 ($5.30), with a volume of 486,603 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 516 ($6.77) to GBX 556 ($7.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 409.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. The company has a market cap of £993.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

