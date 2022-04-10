Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $179.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

