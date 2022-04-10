Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

MC stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,391,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

