Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

NYSE:REZI opened at $21.46 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

