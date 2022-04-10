Reviewing BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BGC Partners and Forge Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGC Partners $2.02 billion 0.72 $124.01 million $0.33 11.91 Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A

BGC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of BGC Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of BGC Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BGC Partners and Forge Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

BGC Partners presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given BGC Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BGC Partners is more favorable than Forge Global.

Profitability

This table compares BGC Partners and Forge Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGC Partners 6.27% 46.73% 7.22% Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25%

Risk and Volatility

BGC Partners has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BGC Partners beats Forge Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. The company also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, consulting, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers electronic and hybrid brokerage, other financial technology solutions, market data and related information services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, FMX, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, Fenics GO, BGC Market Data, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, Lucera, and LumeAlfa brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; option pricing and analysis tools; and software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Forge Global (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

