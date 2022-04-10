Reviewing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Volcon $450,000.00 85.55 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volcon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 7 0 0 2.00 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 465.57%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Volcon.

Summary

Volcon beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

