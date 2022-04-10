Reviewing PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PASSUR Aerospace alerts:

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -7.91% -0.83% -11.04% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A -14.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.66%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million N/A $90,000.00 $0.03 16.67 Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 42.89 -$157.29 million N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats PASSUR Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.