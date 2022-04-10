Reviewing Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sharecare and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Sharecare presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 191.12%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $40.89, indicating a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49% Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 1.88 -$85.00 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.99 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -14.66

Sharecare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

