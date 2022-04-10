Reviewing Trupanion (TRUP) & The Competition

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Trupanion to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.5% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trupanion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 108 1135 2309 51 2.64

Trupanion presently has a consensus price target of $133.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.13%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -96.55 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.15

Trupanion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Summary

Trupanion peers beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.