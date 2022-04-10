Reviewing U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 6.77% 15.08% 6.67% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $495.02 million 2.61 $40.83 million $2.42 41.09 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats P3 Health Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

