RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

