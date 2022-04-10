RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $104.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,206. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

