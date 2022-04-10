RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of IGHG stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,820 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.85. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

