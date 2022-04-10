RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after buying an additional 703,392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,309,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 246,555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. 400,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

