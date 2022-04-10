RFG Advisory LLC Has $618,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 11,181,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,613,563. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.