RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Clorox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 253,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.50. 1,538,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,227. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

