RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 984 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.25. 5,094,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

