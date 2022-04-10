RFG Advisory LLC Sells 14 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $12.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $736.10. The company had a trading volume of 820,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $844.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $924.94.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

