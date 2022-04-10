RFG Advisory LLC Sells 282 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,598,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

