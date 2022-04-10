RFG Advisory LLC Sells 563 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after buying an additional 150,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.82 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

