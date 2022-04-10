RFG Advisory LLC Sells 64,745 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,745 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,691,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 589.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,698 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,951. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

