Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RHUHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Shares of RHUHF stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.