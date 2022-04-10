Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCH. CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 16.41. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$38.54 and a 52 week high of C$51.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.06.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at C$2,534,613.38. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,032,671.47. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

