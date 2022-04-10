Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.40). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $418.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.