Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,262 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.37.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

