Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $16,736,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

