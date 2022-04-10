Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $546.97 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $523.94 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $592.55 and a 200-day moving average of $664.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

