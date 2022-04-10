Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,166 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.55 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

